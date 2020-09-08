To The Daily Sun,
In the midst of this pandemic disagreement, mask vs no mask, and political dissension, Republican vs. Democrat, I would like to suggest a cause we can all rally behind, the importance of funding medical research, in particular cancer research.
This Saturday, the American Cancer Society will be having an online fundraiser, Lights of Hope, dedicated to honoring those touched by cancer and remembering those lost. This event is meant to send a visible reminder to Congress that they need to do more to help fight this disease.
To participate and be part of this important event, which will be live-streamed, check on the web any time this week for ACS Lights of Hope.
Keep the faith!
John Browne
Laconia
