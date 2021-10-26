To The Daily Sun,
When I met Dawn Johnson several years ago I learned that she was a republican State House representative as well as a member of the Laconia School Board. Both positions require substantial work and hours. Dawn couples those duties with a job in food service and parenting of two teenage daughters. Talk about multi-tasking, WOW. All good assets for mayoral service. When Dawn says she believes in God, family and community her words match her actions, a rare commodity nowadays.
Dawn and her family reside in Laconia so there is no doubt where her loyalties will lie. She has observed Laconia’s growing pains over the years and can provide new insights and solutions to the homelessness; raging drug issues and horrible street and road conditions that are in need of immediate repairs resulting from prior mismanagement.
Dawn’s prior accomplishments and charismatic leader-ship skills will prove to be what is desperately needed to re-shape Laconia into a glowing model city in the Great State of New Hampshire. Laconia needs Dawn Johnson, now more than ever.
Joe McCarthy
Laconia
