To The Daily Sun,
My name is Joe Maloney and I am running for Bristol representative for the Newfound School Board.
To The Daily Sun,
My name is Joe Maloney and I am running for Bristol representative for the Newfound School Board.
I grew up in Bridgewater and attended Newfound schools (NRHS class of 2001). After earning my bachelor's degree at the University of New Hampshire, my wife (Hill/Alexandria native and also a Newfound grad) and I lived in the Boston area for 15 years before we returned home to raise our kids in Bristol.
There are many issues facing our schools, from facilities to funding, curriculum and community partnerships. I am deeply invested in Newfound schools, as I have a third grader at BES, a future kindergartener (fall of 2024), and my wife teaches English at NRHS. I believe in collaborating to find innovative ways to support educators, families, and students; for example, I want to help build upon Newfound’s use of grant monies to take as much of the tax burden off of our residents as possible. My background as an educator, having taught special ed integrated preschool in Massachusetts for nearly a decade, and personal investment drive my desire to work to make Newfound schools the best they can be.
I am also committed to our larger community. Currently I am the facilities and grounds manager at Ragged Mountain Resort, and I have also coached and volunteered through the TTCC over the last few years.
I hope that you will consider me for SAU 4 School Board on March 14. Please reach out if you have any questions. You can email me at joe4sau4@gmail.com or through my campaign’s Facebook page at facebook.com/joe4sau4. I would be honored to represent the diverse interests of our Newfound community on the school board.
Joe Maloney
Bristol
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What was your favorite Super Bowl commercial? Click the image below to answer
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.