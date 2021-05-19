To The Daily Sun,
Last week, one of the largest newspapers in New Hampshire published a staff report on the upcoming New Hampshire Electric Cooperative board of directors election. As a former chair of the board of directors of the Cooperative, I know very well the challenges that are faced by the board and its employees in operating the 82-year-old business. The staff report focused entirely on the broadband effort of the Cooperative and neglected to recognize the all-important core business of the Cooperative to deliver reliable, reasonably priced and clean electricity to its members. Just running the electricity business in today's energy climate and market is in itself a demanding task and IS the core business of the Cooperative.
Members of the Cooperative need to elect directors who have the knowledge, experience, skills and smarts to ensure that the Cooperative can continue to meet the electricity delivery needs of its members while delivering its promise of broadband build-out within the cities and towns of its service territory. It is my belief that the four incumbents up for reelection, Brenda Boisvert, Jeff Morrill, Daniel Senie and Edward French, are the best choices among the candidates running for the board. Each of them has proven their worth to the Cooperative and its members by collectively ensuring that the Cooperative brings world-class energy efficiency and clean energy options to its members, maintaining distribution rates constant (no increases) for the last three years and preparing the Cooperative for the challenges of the 21st century including integrating distributed solar energy generated by its members, and building utility scale solar and battery storage to insulate members from increases in regional electricity transmission charges. Most importantly, the current board has funded a cash payout to members this year thus sending money back to the members . . . the first time in its 82-year history!
The Cooperative is YOUR local electric distribution company and is solely owned by all of its members. It is not a faceless investor-owned company like the other distribution companies in New Hampshire and its board and employees are also members and have a laser-like focus to bring value and reliability in services to its members . . . including the providing of broadband to members underserved by this critical service. Please help the board and its employees to continue to bring excellence in service to members whether it be electricity delivery or broadband and the best way to ensure that continuing service is to reelect the director incumbents.
Please, unlike prior elections, let us make this year the year when all members return their ballots as the future director of the Cooperative is in your hands.
Joe Kwasnik
Concord
NHEC Board Member 2010-2019, Board Chair 2016-2019
