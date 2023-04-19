As a former chairman of the board of directors of the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative, I know very well the challenges faced by the board and its employees in operating the 82-plus-year-old business.
Members need to elect board directors who have the knowledge, experience, skills and smarts to ensure that the cooperative can continue to meet the electricity needs of its members while delivering the promise of broadband buildout so vital to the everyday needs of its members. It is my belief that the two incumbents up for re-election, Harry Viens and Madeline McElaney, are the best choices among the candidates running for the board in meeting these qualifications. Each of them has proven their worth to the cooperative and its members by collectively ensuring that the cooperative brings world-class energy efficiency and clean energy options to its members. Their long-standing efforts have paid off for members this past year as the cooperative has the lowest electricity rates by far than any of the other investor-owned electric utilities in the state and by reelecting them, their efforts for members will continue.
Please help the board and its employees to continue to bring excellence in service to members whether it be electricity delivery or broadband, and the best way to ensure that outcome is to reelect the Viens and McElaney.
