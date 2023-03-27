To The Daily Sun,
Attendance at traditional town meetings, for some reason, is supposed to be a definitive reason to object to SB 2. Where is the reasoning or supporting data?
To The Daily Sun,
Attendance at traditional town meetings, for some reason, is supposed to be a definitive reason to object to SB 2. Where is the reasoning or supporting data?
Many state that there are fewer voters at the deliberative session under SB 2 than with traditional meetings. Sure, there should be. A lot of folks are finally relieved to not be required to spend a day at some meeting place, listening to agenda-driven speakers at the mic, and still fulfill their duties to vote. The real question, which isn't spoken, is how many votes actually occurred for each warrant article under SB 2 or traditionally? Traditional meetings have only those votes from people who bothered to go to the ritual town meeting. SB 2 has those votes, plus all absentee ballot votes (not allowed for traditional), plus those votes on Tuesday ballot day from people who don't want to be bothered with the second session of traditional.
How many votes on Tuesday vote day versus how many votes on meeting day? If there is any town in New Hampshire that has fewer votes on Tuesday, call the cops.
Voter participation, not attendance, is what decides a town warrant article. Maybe some folks don't want all registered voters to be allowed to vote on all warrant articles. Maybe some folks only want the usual crowd to vote.
Attendance, for traditionalists, will segue into the argument that voters need to be "informed" at the traditional meeting. There won't be any talk that the SB 2 deliberative session provides the same opportunities if there's a need to find out what's going on. In other words, they didn't bother attending the public hearings or reading the warrant available before the meetings. With social media, the internet, and town websites featuring publications and information.
Welcome! SB 2 is part of the 21st century.
Joe Cormier
Moultonborough
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What is your favorite part of Maple Month? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.