Moultonborough almost had its annual town meeting on May 11. Some of us got there early, expecting a high turnout, due to Article 2, the bond vote for the new $16 million recreation center. I got there early because I was scheduled as the presenter for Article 3, the SB 2 petition. I have one slide to be projected to the auditorium screen and two sheets of copy paper to read. Presentation is limited to 10 minutes; the difficult part.
Lo and behold, folks started coming in, and coming in, and lining up inside, and lining up outside, and queued out to the streets (plural). OMG!
The meeting was scheduled to start promptly at 6 p.m. After 6:30 or so, with folks still trying to get in, the meeting had to be called off and postponed, for some time in a couple of weeks.
I'm going to take advantage and update my presentation slide with a friend's suggestion. “SB2 will prevent the problems of long lines and rescheduled meetings.”
Pros and cons for SB 2:
A month to research warrant article discussions before voting.
All warrant articles are voted on Tuesday ballot. all day voting. In and out.
Absentee Ballots Would Now Include all warrant articles.
Voting is secret, in curtained voting booth.
No reconsideration shenanigans.
Against SB 2:
Fewer attendees at SB 2 deliberative session. There should be — many folks already know how they will vote.
Traditional meeting allows for more of a social event. SB2 can also be a social event.
SB2 does not allow debate of warrant articles. Yes, it does.
SB2 does not allow amendments to warrant articles. Yes, it does.
SB2 jeopardizes the budget. Traditional town meeting jeopardizes the budget more. SB 2 has a default budget.
