To The Daily Sun,
For future Moultonborough efforts for petitions of RSA 39:3 (town special and annual meetings) school district RSA 197:2 for special meeting and RSA 197:6 for annual meeting; legal precedent for petitions, to include a warrant article for a meeting, as opposed to petitioning to call a meeting.
In a 2019 NHMA article by Stephen C. Buckley about Woodside v. Selectmen of Derry (1976), “This is a bill in equity seeking to require the selectmen of Derry to insert in the warrant for the biennial town meeting an article ... "
Defendants argue that under RSA 39:9, Moulton v. Beals, (1954) and Preston v. Gillam, (1962) establish that they have discretion whether or not to insert an article and that their decision cannot be overturned except for unreasonable neglect or refusal. However, both the cited cases were concerned with the warning of a special town meeting and not with the insertion of an article in the warrant for an annual or biennial meeting.
"The right to have an article inserted in the warrant conferred by this section shall not be invalidated by the provisions of RSA 32." This indicates that the legislature views the insertion of an article under RSA 39:3 (Supp. 1975) as a "right".
"We are of the opinion that these changes indicate a clear legislative intent that the selectmen have no discretion whether to insert an article in a warrant in compliance with RSA 39:3."
Then in 1978, Winchester Taxpayers' Ass'n v. Board of Selectmen: "This is an appeal from the denial of a petition filed in the superior court requesting that the court order the board of selectmen to "schedule forthwith and hold a special town meeting of the town of Winchester" pursuant to RSA 39:9 (not 39:3).
"Defendants (select board) argue that they have some discretion whether or not to call a meeting ... and that this judgment cannot be overturned except for unreasonable neglect or refusal."
"In Woodside we held that the selectmen had no discretion under RSA 39:3 whether to insert an article in a warrant for the annual or biennial town meeting."
"In Preston we reasoned that there was no absolute requirement that the selectmen call a special meeting under RSA 39:3 where they could not have complied with the notice provisions of RSA 39:4 and 39:5, and we concluded by holding that the language in RSA 39:9 indicated that a certain exercise of judgment by the board of selectmen was intended. "
"Preston clearly does not stand for the proposition that the selectmen have unbridled discretion to frustrate the voters' attempts to call a special town meeting."
39:3-b Penalty: A board of selectmen is guilty of a violation if it refuses to insert an article in the warrant, after being petitioned to do so in accordance with 39:3.
197:6-a Penalty: A school board is guilty of a violation if it refuses to insert an article in the warrant, after being petitioned to do so in accordance with 197:6.
Don't see penalty for a 197:2 petition.
Wonder what will come up before March for the school board, and May for the select board?
Joe Cormier
Moultonborough
