On April 6, Moultonborough had its public hearing on the 2023 town warrant articles, except for the new recreation center and SB 2. These have separate statutory public hearings; the recreation center on Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. and SB 2 on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m.
At the meeting of April 6, the selectboard and the advisory budget committee spent more time voting their “recommendations” than anything else. Some appeared to think their votes actually matter.
Maybe this highlights the prime argument of SB 2 opponents: “You have to go to traditional town meeting to be informed.” Sure — attendance matters more than actual voting. It doesn't matter that SB 2 ballot voting would be for all articles, including on the Tuesday ballot. It doesn't matter the “deliberative” town meeting would occur a month before voting. If you're there, you can amend the articles and do the same as before SB 2. A month to research what is said at the meeting (deliberative session) or view the meeting at home on the town stream a month before voting.
Why the gaslighting of public hearings with the “recommendations” of five elected folks and five “appointed” folks (or is it anointed)? Moultonborough gets more information from Facebook and townies texting each other. There was no social media for previous Moultonborough SB 2 adoption. Some still used smoke signals.
Nobody cares about the recommendations, a comment heard around town. Moultonborough voters are not stupid, and have their own recommendations. Some of their recommendations cannot be printed here. In fairness to the elected selectboard and the appointed ABC, the recommendations are legal; see RSA 32:5, V-a .
Is there anyone in town that does not already know how they will vote for the recreation center? SB 2 might be a little less sure.
