The 2023 Moultonborough town meeting, second session, will have a town warrant article on the adoption of SB 2. That is the New Hampshire town governance that allows all registered voters, including absentee voters, to vote on all warrant articles, on the Tuesday ballot.
One of the supposed arguments against SB 2 is not enough folks attend the “deliberative session” versus the "traditional second session." Both forms of session are the same, except traditional requires a vote then and there. SB 2 deliberate session has the same discussions, article amendments, but the voters have a month to think about what is said before voting (Tuesday).
What is puzzling is why is attendance at a meeting, as opposed to allowing the most voters to vote, the more important factor? I just left the Moultonborough School District annual meeting, which lasted about 15 minutes, and counted how many folks were there to vote. It appeared to be less than 100, and may have been 50-70 or less. It was difficult to count with folks heading for the doors, and many were schoolkids not old enough to vote. Additionally, a lot of the headcount in the audience and onstage were school officials and “had to be there.”
Moultonborough has 7,565 property parcels; population: 5,091; registered voters: 4,276; number of billed taxpayers: 8,509.
Some data regarding Moultonborough Tuesday town voting versus town meeting day; format: year; (Tuesday vote); (2nd session vote): 2022 (717) (353); 2021 (885) (191); 2020 (996) (401); 2019 (1366) (494); 2018 (665) (376); only 2018 gets above 50%. The General Election of Nov. 8, 2022 had 3,202 ballots cast, of which 657 were absentee. Absentee ballots accounted for 21%. Absentees are not allowed to vote on all town articles, unless SB 2 is adopted. Can't imagine 4,276 voters at Moultonborough Academy.
