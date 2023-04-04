To The Daily Sun,

Moultonborough is scheduled to vote on the 2023 warrant articles on Thursday, May 11, starting at 6 p.m. That's right, 6 p.m., instead of the Saturday mornings that had been the case for years, but what will hopefully be a wonderfully warm, clear, midweek evening. Legally, the town chooses which month for town meeting, March, April or May. However, it is the governing body, the selectboard, that legally chooses the time and date of the second session, “town meeting.”

