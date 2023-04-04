Moultonborough is scheduled to vote on the 2023 warrant articles on Thursday, May 11, starting at 6 p.m. That's right, 6 p.m., instead of the Saturday mornings that had been the case for years, but what will hopefully be a wonderfully warm, clear, midweek evening. Legally, the town chooses which month for town meeting, March, April or May. However, it is the governing body, the selectboard, that legally chooses the time and date of the second session, “town meeting.”
Moultonborough, in 2020, went to a July-June fiscal year; 2021, May instead of March town meeting; 2022, some folks tried to move town meeting back to March. One of the main reasons for moving to May was to allow snowbirds to get to town meeting and vote, besides the positive, financial and fiscal reasons. It is perceived that the attempt to move back to March from May was to prevent snowbird votes.
There should be a high town meeting turnout this year. There's another vote for a recreation center, for close to $16 million. Another vote will be for adoption of the SB 2 form of town voting, that allows all registered voters to vote on all warrant articles, including absentees. Presently, only election of town officials, zoning and a few statutory requirements can be on the “regular” Tuesday ballot.
This year will have a high voter turnout, but also, probably a high “out-of-here” after the first two ballots, recreation center and SB 2, are in the ballot boxes. Why stick around? The results can be texted when the vote is announced. Wonders of modern science. The evening boating awaits. The wife and I will be heading to a local pub.
How many are going to show up at the public hearings and get “informed”? Any bets? What is more important, attendance or voting? SB 2.
