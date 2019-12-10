To The Daily Sun,
We Democrats have an embarrassment of riches in qualified candidates for the presidential nomination. But we also have an embarrassment in a President of the United States who must be defeated next November. Joe Biden is uniquely qualified to accomplish that task on behalf of the American public.
Barack Obama gave Vice President Biden an impressive portfolio of responsibilities, so he was able to negotiate health care legislation on Capitol Hill, travel extensively internationally to maintain peace and coordinate relationships and assure contact with critical constituencies was open and available.
Every international leader in the world knows Vice President Biden on a first-name basis, respects his experience and trusts his word. The same cannot be said of virtually anyone in the current Administration on the world stage.
Joe’s van says “no malarkey” and he means just that. He tells it like it is and listens to every voter he meets. He understands the challenges most Americans face and has never availed himself of the trappings of power.
Joe can walk in the Oval Office and know which light switches to hit. He can head to Capitol Hill and meet with former colleagues to discuss gun control or Supreme Court nominees. He would assemble a Cabinet of experts willing to convene to restore our country’s commitments to health care for all, educational equity, equal access to justice, fairness at the border, environmental safety measures ... the list goes on and on.
As many of you know, I have been active in New Hampshire politics for many years. But, as not as many know, I spent a dozen years as a press secretary on Capitol Hill and know what it takes to lead a Congress and impact the legislative process. Joe Biden is uniquely positioned to do just that.
I endorse Vice President Biden with enthusiasm, hopefulness, and, yes, desperation. I believe he is our only hope to defeat the incumbent which I believe, above all else, we must.
Kate Miller
Meredith
