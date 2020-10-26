To The Daily Sun,
For the sake of honesty, decency, democracy and our very physical well-being I’ve supported the Biden-Harris ticket. I also decided to support democratic candidates, Chris Pappas and Jean Shaheen in their respective races. Their votes on critical legislative issues will be needed should Vice President Biden win the presidential election.
I’ve always voted for the person, not the party. My parents were conservative republicans at a time when in my view it was an ideal that was admirable. They were fiscally prudent individuals who also supported the common good of the country. Civic duty was a value that they preached. They didn’t support government giveaways or boondoggles as they would say, but considered it a civic responsibility to support the type of government projects that improved America and assistance that helped people to help themselves. They believed in being good neighbors and that quality public education was a wise win/win investment for everyone. They supported sensible laws and regulations, again for the common good.
The most lasting lesson I observed came as young child during walking home from the polls with my mother. We ran into our neighbor heading to the polls who was a registered Democrat and she showed my mother the list of candidates her husband had given to her to vote for. My mother indicated that she had voted for one candidate on her list because the Republican for that office was out on bail, accused of embezzling from his company. Our neighbor was stunned that my mother, a Republican, had voted for a Democrat.
When we got home my mother pulled me aside and said; "First, don’t ever let anyone give you a list of who to vote for, and second, ultimately you vote for a person, not a party. She said that she knew the Democrat that she voted for and he was a good person, honest and she believed that he would be someone who would do the right thing for our entire community.
I believe that Joe and Kamala are honest, kind and decent citizens and that Donald Trump is neither a conservative, nor is he honest, very kind or a good public servant. I’m trusting Joe and Kamala to do what it is in the best interest of the entire country, and believe that they will govern in a manner that is collaborative, civil and becoming of a U.S. President and Vice President. With the Biden-Harris ticket, science, facts and expertise will matter again.
Lastly, I feel that I owe it to my children and grandchildren to do my part to try to secure a democratic, civil society, where a healthy life, a safe environment and viable planet gives them the best opportunity to be happy and thrive long after I’m gone. I trust Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to get us there.
Barbara Tuttle
Laconia
