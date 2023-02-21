To The Daily Sun,

In the town of Ashland, community members exercised their right to vote, approving the acceptance of a gift from a generous, anonymous donor to purchase the Tri-County CAP building as the new site for our town library. In spite of a majority vote, on March 14 the selectboard is asking voters to rescind that vote. The current library has surpassed its usefulness and is in a state of disrepair. My daughter's chickens have better accommodations. Our librarians are to be applauded for the outstanding programming that they provide in spite of the limited, outdated space, but obstacles to their efforts abound.

