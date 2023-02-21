In the town of Ashland, community members exercised their right to vote, approving the acceptance of a gift from a generous, anonymous donor to purchase the Tri-County CAP building as the new site for our town library. In spite of a majority vote, on March 14 the selectboard is asking voters to rescind that vote. The current library has surpassed its usefulness and is in a state of disrepair. My daughter's chickens have better accommodations. Our librarians are to be applauded for the outstanding programming that they provide in spite of the limited, outdated space, but obstacles to their efforts abound.
There has been an abundance of misinformation regarding the current and proposed sites. It would cost in excess of $1 million to make the current site viable in terms of space and meeting codes. The Tri-County CAP building is up to code with a new roof, updated plumbing and electrical wiring. The elevator is inspected annually and will provide disabled patrons with easy access. This building has won architectural awards and is a source of historical pride deserving preservation. It will afford space for meetings, quiet study, activities and so much more.
Please come out in force on Election Day and let it be known that every community member matters, most especially our children who don't have a vote, and rely on us to enrich their lives in every way possible. Two gifts are at stake: the gift of a new site for the library totally paid for, with no tax impact for the purchase, and personal freedom to vote in accordance with beliefs and values. Don't let voters' decision to accept the gift of a library site that will meet the needs of every community member be overturned. Vote no on Article 31.
