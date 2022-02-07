To The Daily Sun,
Our belated congratulations to Jamie Dalton, who was selected by the city's Personnel Advisory Board as the 2021 Employee Award recipient. This was announced early January in the Laconia Links, laconianh.gov, which is creatively produced weekly by Nancy Brown.
To liberally quote from the board's proclamation, Jamie Dalton was described as: a warm and welcoming person who strives to be helpful and positive, going above and beyond; a consummate professional; who has a cheerful demeanor, a great rapport; is friendly and approachable, hard working and dedicated. Although the award focuses primarily on her work in the children's room, in our personal experience as senior citizens, throughout all her 20-year career, Jamie has exhibited these qualities to all Laconia Library patrons.
We also wish to congratulate Randy Brough on his 20th anniversary as director. Randy is most definitely an asset to the Laconia Library, updating and broadening the myriad of services offered and especially for expanding the physical plant, while maintaining and commemorating its historical beauty (along with the support and guidance of the board of directors, of course).
Our "castle" is really beautiful, but it's the people that really make the difference and all the staff at the Laconia Library is outstanding. We are so grateful for all their help over the years. They all epitomize service "par excellence".
Joan Cormier and Don Lockwood
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.