To The Daily Sun,
With regards to the comments of Don Vachon and Paul Speltz about LRGH, I also agree with their points. However, a angel investor is not what is needed. I will go further then that. Bankruptcy is what is needed to reorganize debt and remove the board of directors and current leadership.
You want efficiency and that comes form how venture capital companies look at revenue and operations. We cannot continue the current model, its been proven not to work! Then set a specialized set of services that are needed that only covers what the population supports. Any other services that do not generate a positive cash flow will have to be received elsewhere. Run each unit as a individual business unit.
The financial issues started 20+ years ago when the board of directors approved high salaries of those in charge. The board of directors and former leadership are all to blame and LRGH should have merged 20+ years ago with a larger entity. Losing $1 million a month or more should tell us all, its time for a major change.
Further,get a merger with HCA in Portsmouth or MGH, or Dartmouth, and develop a research wing that would eventual tie in with the state school site with a biologics/pharma company to carry out vital research into new drug developments, and could aid in the revenue for the hospital.
Jim Smith
Laconia
