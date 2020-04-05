To The Daily Sun,
In response to Bernadette Loesche letter of April 4:
All I can say is thank you to the Founding Fathers for including the Electoral College into our law!
Just imagine just how much money Hillary would have pocketed off of this crisis if she was in charge of the funding. She would have made the pork sent to NPR, Kennedy Center and the Arts association's of $100 million look like pocket change.
Glad those old guys were so smart, way back then, to have seen the possibilities of what the big states could reap on the rest of our country.
As far as Hillary's other "qualifications," we will just let that ride as people really need some humor in these trying times.
Jim Shuff
Freedom
