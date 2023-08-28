I do doubt that I will see this in print, but Christopher Columbus took a chance and we have a holiday for him.
I have to chuckle that all of your news comes from The New York Times, which was awarded a prize for posting all of the Russian collusion delusion claims but has not offered to return it after it was shown to be bogus and paid for by Hillary Clinton. Yes, now you do have Victor Davis Hanson, but he is a minority as far as columnists are concerned in your paper. I have to think that Joseph Stalin had it on point many years ago when he had said, “Print is the sharpest and the strongest weapon of our party.” Just imagine how he would have felt if he had ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, NBC and today’s print in his pocket as well? The laptop from hell has been shown to be Hunter Biden’s. It has been shown that Joe Biden has met with Hunter’s business partners. It has been shown that millions of foreign money has come into the Biden coffers from bank account records. It has been shown that Joe is losing it numerous times (I have had three family members with Alzheimer’s) and it is obvious. What I want to see is where that money had gone after being in the Bidens’ accounts. Who else has been paid off? Peter Schweitzer had reported that Hunter has paid Joe’s bills for years and Hunter acknowledged that in emails to his daughter that he had paid “Pops” bills for years and give him half of what he earned as well.
But as I said, I doubt that I will see this in print.
