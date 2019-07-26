To The Daily Sun,
I just saw the article for the local discount card you had advertised today. While I find it a good idea, I think that you are over stepping by requiring a valid N.H. driver's license to apply for the card when one is not needed to vote in a N.H. election.
Jim Shuff
Freedom
