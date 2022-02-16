To The Daily Sun,
What do Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and United States President Joe Biden have in common? The ability to attempt to change their nations from democracies into full socialism in less than two years. For comparison, it took Venezuela about 20 years to do that.
Can you imagine what will happen to inflation and savings accounts in both the U.S. and Canada now that Premier Ford arrests, fines, and jails Canadian trucker protesters and their supporters and Trudeau's valentine present to them and all of Canada outlawing peaceful protests comes to America?
What if President Biden follows suit in March? What will happen if state election committees prevent individuals (including President Donald Trump) from being on the ballot by condemning conservative free speech rights? Or censorship of conservative views on internet platforms is allowed to continue? Or the special investigation resulting in proof of Hillary Clinton’s collusion with big tech, the media, and Democratic National Committee and government officials to derail Trump’s presidency before and during his presidency goes unpunished?
Think carefully before casting your ballot in November.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
