To The Daily Sun,
New Hampshire must be kept free from blue state practices that hurt everyone residing in them. And it can be. But only by voting for the doer on November 3rd.
President Trump is an excellent example of doing what he promised for all Americans.
Promises made, promises kept unlike the other party's history and that of its national, state, and local candidates.
Vote Republican straight down the ticket!
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
