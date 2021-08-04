To The Daily Sun,
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Senate counterpart along with their radical followers in the House and Senate are shining examples of the definition of insanity: doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. It's clear President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are leading the way, followed closely by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders.
Former President Ronald Reagan's words ring ever more true today. "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are 'I'm from the government and I'm here to help'."
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
