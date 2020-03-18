To The Daily Sun,
Don't you just love it? No, not the song lyrics. “It” being the way Democrats are quick to blame President Trump for the Coronavirus that started in China. Oh no, don’t call it Chinese Virus. Or Wuhan virus, where it originated. Call it Trump plague.
What is worse than a pandemic? T.S.D. It appears more Democrats have Trump Syndrome Disorder than the number of Americans who have Wuhan Chinese Coronavirus. Poor Democrats. It’s not getting better. Four more years of severe mental suffering is in their future.
There would be more evil in moving this country into socialism than Trump and his reelection. Totalitarianism is far more difficult to overcome than any past, present, or future pandemic.
It is not the time to threaten taking back your ball and going home if, for instance, the pork you want isn’t added to the emergency financing bill President Trump wants Congress to approve. It’s time for everyone to work together and help pull the U.S. through this emergency.
Be happy our president can make timely and sound decisions for the good of your country, a skill lacking in many of his predecessors.
Jim Raschilla
Alton Bay
