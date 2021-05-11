To The Daily Sun,
Please come to Town Meeting this Saturday May 15th at 9 a.m. at Moultonborough Academy to support the great work our selectmen have done in finding a buyer for the Taylor property after the second buyer backed out. Selectmen have a letter of agreement with Huggins Hospital, which wants to increase their service to our community by building a 8,500-to-10,000 square-foot building on the property. The selectmen need your approval of this sale which is Article 15 on the warrant. Please come out to support this article. In my opinion if this is not approved you will in a few years see Huggins leaving downtown Moultonborough, as they want all their buildings at one location. Over many years survey after survey has noted that one thing we need in Moultonborough is medical services.
One last note: Selectman Joel Mudgett after almost 20 years of service to our town is not running for re-election. I wish to say thanks to Joel for service and wish him good health going forward.
Jim Morrison
Moultonborough
