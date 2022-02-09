To The Daily Sun,
It was good to read in today's Sun that Steve Earl and his wife have recovered from COVID even though they are "in their late 70s and at high risk." Fortunately, they were both vaccinated, otherwise he might not have been around to write what I hope was intended to be a joke. He stated that chickenpox and polio are not viruses. Perhaps he had pets with those names, but the fact is both are viruses. Mr. Earl should be thankful for those antiviral vaccines as well as the one that prevents serious outcomes with COVID-19 instead of giving fake medical advice.
Jim Miller
Meredith
