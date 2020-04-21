To The Daily Sun,
How many names can Trump supporters be called? The latest is that Trump supporters think all Mexicans are rapist and that we hate Muslims. Trump supporters have been called ignorant rednecks, Bible and gun clingers, deplorable, ignorers of facts, domestic terrorists and numerous others.
At a protest in New Hampshire, the MSM was concerned with the protesters having guns. Some news organizations wanted the armed protesters arrested. Protestors and many others want the state to start reopening.
There are restaurants that normally hold 200+ people with outdoor patios that could reopen and spread 50 people around easily. When restaurants continue to be closed, workers and owners lose hope. Why can’t the Elks, VFWs Legions and golf courses be opened with restrictions?
New Hampshire is concerned with people from Massachusetts flooding New Hampshire if we reopen. Why are state liquor stores open? No one from other states buys liquor from New Hampshire? I am happy they are opened and support them.
I went shopping for groceries at Whole Foods in Bedford. The store has tape on its floors showing social distancing, a guard at the door tells you when to enter the store. Very well run.
American can adjust to restrictions; never thought I would have to take my shoes off to fly. All we keep hearing, another two weeks, we are considering, we need more testing, or we are working with other governors. Give us hope.
I know I will be called more names for this letter. God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
