Who made John Kerry and Al Gore experts on climate change? They did. I have learned that to combat climate change, you need money, money and more money. Although, you can spend money on a private jet and a beachfront home next to a "boiling ocean."
On Thursday, I threw money up into the air, and just like that it snowed. This proved to me that I am qualified to be the "climate change czar" of Belknap County. Just to assure you that I take my job serious, here are my predictions:
1. We will get more snow in 2023.
2. There will be days in summer that the temperature hits 90; particularly on days I am playing golf.
3. There will not be any "boiling" lakes, brooks, oceans or creeks in New Hampshire.
4. We are working on a money machine to combat "rain bombs."
5. Kids in school will continue to wear shorts this winter and hoodies in the summer.
6. I will start building a staff of experts. You must be willing to throw money at climate change.
7. One idea from an expert is a GoFundMe page for a private jet.
Time does not permit me to share any more information except we are working on a movie. The title of the movie is "Money, Private Jets and Eight Years to Live."
I look forward to working with all of you. Now, I must go and throw money in the air.
