To The Daily Sun,
I have several questions that can only be answered by Democrats.
• If leftists hate America, why don’t they leave?
• Why does Joe Biden lie so much?
• Why did the Department of Justice say "praying is wrong"?
• How come Democrats run 9 out of 10 states where people pay the highest share of income tax?
• How come Republicans run 9 out of 10 states where people pay the lowest share of income tax?
• Do we need to ration meat, clothing and energy to fight climate change?
• Will Biden go to East Palestine or address the southern and northern border crisis?
• Will Democrats support a bill to designate the Mexican cartels as a foreign terrorist organization?
• Should eastern Oregon be allowed to join Idaho?
• Why are Biden, John Kerry and Al Gore silent on China building new coal plants?
• Migrants kill a bald eagle, why no charges?
• Is Antifa a terror organization or a Democrat militia?
• Should Dr. Anthony Fauci be jailed?
• Why do people listen to Whoopi Goldberg?
• Did liberals notice that we have gotten a lot of snow in March?
• What is the over/under for Biden tripping on Air Force 1 steps in 2023?
• Democrats state that Michelle Obama has the "it" factor to be president in 2024. What is the "it" factor?
• Gas tax is used to maintain roads. Should EVs pay a tax to maintain roads?
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
