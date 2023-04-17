Have you had a Bud Light? Anheuser-Busch lost over $6 billion in market value. Why does a beer company want to be political? Is it a good idea for Bud Light to make a man their "spokeswoman"?
What do good teams have in common? They have a strong bench. Look at the Democratic bench if Biden does not run: Bernie, Gov. Newsom, Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete, and AOC. Wow, aren't you impressed?
Arizona's governor vetoed a bill protecting babies that survive abortion. I think it's called murder.
The new Democratic party slogan (AOC started), "If you don't like a law, ignore it." What I would recommend on abortions is that every state should vote on abortions.
Latest news on Trump: He is responsible for Vietnam, Iraq, Waco, OK Corral, Afghanistan withdrawal, and 34 counts of an unknown crime.
Why do drag stars want children present at drag shows?
Just in, Biden says Trump coming to NYC on indictment cost NYC $220 million. It was Trump's fault, and he owes NYC the money.
I believe every gun is an assault weapon, from .22s to .50 calibers. So, when a Democrat says ban assault weapons, they are saying "ban all guns." Dems want to raise the age to 21 to buy a gun; however, Dems want to lower the voting age to 16 and allow abortions without parental consent.
The US would go from third in murders to 189th in murders if you subtract five Democrat-run cities. Can you name them?
