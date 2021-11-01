To The Daily Sun,
It is time for a quiz on the state of the U.S. after nine months of Democrat control.
What percentage will your heating bill increase this winter? What percentage of people in the United States heat with natural gas? Does anyone remember "The Durham Investigation"? What nickname is President Joe Biden being called? What are parents labeled if they oppose critical race theory or the teacher’s union? How much was inflation up in September? Can you name one thing Biden has done well? Should a special council be named to investigate the Biden cartel (Hunter, James, Joe)? Are the Democrats playing a political game, incompetent or intentional with inflation? How long has it been since Biden held a press conference? Can you guess the only state to reject COVID funds? Are oats for animals only? Why is Secretary Pete still on ‘maternity leave’? Are you concerned that Dunkin could be running out of donuts? Will Christmas be cancelled in 2021? Who said "I like kids better than people"? Who fell asleep at his nephew’s wedding and woke up and demanded a sandwich? Does paying over $3.00 a gallon for gas concern you? Who whispered "Pay your fair share”? Can we say "Let’s go Brandon"? Should truck drivers make more money than politicians? What are Sen. Maggie Hassan, Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas doing to help us? Is there a border crisis or is the crisis a political game?
Happy trails to you until we meet again.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
