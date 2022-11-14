To The Daily Sun,

In my many letters to the editor, I have called for Republicans to be elected. I was so wrong. The voters of New Hampshire love President Joe Biden and his policies. They love Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Why else would we reelect Sen. Maggie Hassan, Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, who agree with President Biden’s policies almost 100% of the time?

