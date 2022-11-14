In my many letters to the editor, I have called for Republicans to be elected. I was so wrong. The voters of New Hampshire love President Joe Biden and his policies. They love Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Why else would we reelect Sen. Maggie Hassan, Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, who agree with President Biden’s policies almost 100% of the time?
Voters in New Hampshire are happy with high gas prices, inflation at 8% or higher, a possible recession, high electric and heating oil bills, no energy independence and their 401K in the dump. They are happy to pay for student loan forgiveness, want an open border and defunding the police. I was hoping we could be like Florida or Texas; instead, we are Massachusetts north. I hope Gov. Chris Sunnunu has a strong back to deal with our congressional representatives in Washington.
I am an old veteran who will not give up. I love the United States and believe we can become a great country in spite of President Biden’s policies. Maybe Hassan will become the next senator to challenge President Biden’s policies. Maybe the Patriots will win the Super Bowl. The above is not my opinion, it is a statement on how New Hampshire voted. Also, get your electric car before the prices go up over $60,000. Lastly, on to 2024 and the election of a Republican president. God bless America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.