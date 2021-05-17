To The Daily Sun,
Since Joe Biden took over, we have a border crisis, gas lines, Middle East crisis, inflation, school crisis and mask chaos. A Democrat friend of mine stated "he is a nice guy and he is trying hard." My uncle was a nice guy and tried hard but I wouldn’t vote for him for president.
I know, all of the above is Donald Trump’s fault. Think about that, is that stupid or what? The goal of the Democratic party is to have the American people completely dependent on the federal government. There is no other way to explain their actions. If we get restless, maybe we need a fourth stimulus.
If you travel around New Hampshire, there are signs stating we need workers. Who wants to work if the government is paying you to stay home?
The five states that lost the most jobs – Connecticut, Hawaii, Vermont, Maryland and New Jersey – backed Biden. Why are the states that are open mostly all Republican states? New Hampshire is going in the right direction. Gov. Chris Sununu is doing a great job.
We now know that the CDC is "run" by the teachers unions. Why aren’t the teachers unions saying to the teachers "get back to work"? Maybe we should pay the parents instead of the teachers.
We seem to be going back to the '70s. Wendy donated my leisure suit a long time ago. Are you looking forward to gas lines, mortgages at 15 to 20 percent, and Iran holding our military prisoners?
God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.