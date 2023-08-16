To The Daily Sun,
July and August was a very busy time for Democrats.
• Grocery prices are rising.
• Gasoline prices are over $4 a gallon in NH.
• Home prices are high.
• Mortgage rates are 7%+ for a 30-year mortgage.
• Veteran’s Benefit Bill — No Democrats voted for it.
• U.S. Credit Rating was downgraded.
• Kamala Harris states it is up to mother if baby born alive in an abortion, e.g., OK to kill baby.
• Democrats feel that country music is evil. Does that include ‘God Bless the USA’?
• Democrats are treating criminals as victims and victims as criminals.
• Do you feel sorry for the people of San Francisco or Los Angeles for getting what they voted for?
• Democrats want you to use airhorns to signal crime is occurring.
• Democrats want to ban gas stoves, incandescent light bulbs and many other products.
• Proterra is filing for bankruptcy. Joe Biden loved this electric bus company.
• Inflation Reduction Act is the Green New Deal
• Does Biden know that Hawaii is part of the U.S.? What if he had said "no comment" on Pearl Harbor?
• Biden is considering rationing gas, electricity and meat.
• Democrats will be indicting Trump for a fifth time very soon. They have proof he ripped the label off a mattress.
Someone asked me who I preferred for president in 2024. Anyone not named Biden or a Democrat.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
