To The Daily Sun,
This just in. For the race of the worst president, Joe Biden is the new WOAT (worst of all time). President Jimmy Carter has given the trophy to President Biden. President Biden's reply was “C’mon Man”.
Inflation has hit an all time high, stock markets have crashed and gas prices have soared to an all time high. Ninety-one percent of Americans see inflation as the number one issue, not climate change.
First responders are running out of gas money; people cannot afford to drive to work. What is the problem? Democrats have a solution, buy an electric vehicle, and then you can drive by the gas stations. If you live in New England, wait until winter when you buy oil to heat your house.
Many seniors are on a fixed budget. It will cost on average $5,000 more to live under Democrat policies. Many seniors may have to choose between food and heat. Want to buy a car or a house, finance and mortgage rates are back to those of the '70s.
Democrats want us to believe that they care about us. Do not be fooled by the releasing of oil from the reserve, federal gas tax gone to Jan. 1, 2023, gas cards or blaming Vladimir Putin. None of the Democrat tricks will bring down the price of fossil fuel. Since the election of the WOAT, America is down 900,000 barrels of oil per day. This is why the WOAT is in Saudi Arabia begging for oil.
We must vote out the Democrats in 2022.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.