We did not ask for this. We did not want this. I cannot believe we are living the 60s over again. People rioting in the streets, people dying in the streets and the solution to the problems are defunding the police.
In the 60s, there was a saying, "if you do not like the police, call a hippie." Now, you can call ANTIFA or a social equality group. I support first responders, police, firemen, EMTs, nurses and doctors, etc. My father was a member of the National Guard.
Peaceful protest is an American right. I have participated in peaceful protests. Just recently, I called the governor’s office on reopening golf courses. When he refused, I did not burn down CWCC.
Yesterday, June 5, was a great day. America is reopening. Lately, I have been seeing things that make me happy. Traffic on I-93, tree removal on various highways, golf courses are packed, stock market is soaring, getting a drink at the Homestead and scammers are calling. Life in the USA is getting back to normal except in Democrat-controlled states or cities.
One last thing, yesterday, I was confronted at the golf course because I was wearing a Trump hat. I told the guy, it is a free country and he can vote for Biden. His answer was, "I hate Trump." Yes, life is getting back to normal.
God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
