To The Daily Sun,
I am a veteran, 76-years-old, and cannot put up a Trump sign. We hired a person to put a Trump sign up and in two days, the sign was torn down.
We paid again and the Trump sign was nailed to two trees. Someone who obviously hates our president tore the sign down Sunday night. We are Trump supporters but we do not destroy people’s property. Hope this person is proud of destroying property. Why do people feel free to destroy property?
I reported the incident to the Sanbornton police. If you vote Democrat, get ready for no police and destruction of property. Democrats hate this country, look at Portland, Seattle or NYC; all run by Democrats. I am saddened by what happen to us.
God bless President Trump and the person with the Trump sign on Rte. 3 in Tilton.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.