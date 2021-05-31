To The Daily Sun,
Have any of you found a website outlining a Democratic Party plan to lower taxes? I understand the fair share party believes taxing the rich will have no effect on the middle/poor class.
Inflation is at its highest since 1992. Gas prices are over $3.00 per gallon. But that is OK because it only affects the rich. We all need to save our money to buy an electric vehicle, do not drive anywhere. It is only a matter of time before we will have gas lines. Democrats are arguing about which pipeline to shutdown.
Democrats want higher taxes on capital gains and on people making over $400,000. Do you think that jobs and people will start to go overseas? How will a corporation compete if the U.S. has the highest taxes? Democrats do not care, it is your patriotic duty to pay your ‘fair share'; whatever the Democrats determine it to be.
When I went in the military, my pay was $78 per month. A Democratic president wanted to lower taxes. Those were the ‘good old days’ before the fair share party. Pocahontas wants a wealth tax. What is wealthy? Is it making $100,000 a year if you are single? Is it making $200,000 a year as a couple? I can’t define wealthy and neither can the fair share party.
Welcome to the '70s and get ready for inflation, gas lines, food shortages, military crises, China domination and other fair share party treats.
God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
