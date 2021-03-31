To The Daily Sun,
I have a few questions for Democrats.
What do Democrats have against successful people?
Why do Democrats feel that if you do not support the new stimulus bill, you should return your checks? I support the 10% for stimulus, not the 90% for bailing out poorly run Democrat states.
Biden continues to lay off people and to invite everyone to enter the USA illegally. If you are unemployed, Democrats feel your jobs should go to illegals. If I am wrong, why are Democrats allowing illegals to flood the country?
Who is the real President of the United States? Is it Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, Barack Obama or Michelle Obama?
How come I keep seeing out-of-state cars particularly Mass. at our restaurants, golf course, stores, etc. Aren’t they happy with voting Democrat?
Why are two of the biggest states (CA/NY) trying to get rid of their Governor?
Why are people leaving Democrat run states?
Do people realize that one of the provisions in the COVID bill is that states cannot cut taxes? What does this have to do with the pandemic?
Why do Democrats feel that living a healthy lifestyle, instead of breathing through a face diaper and locked indoors and washing your hands several times with alcohol, is wrong?
Why do Democrats criticize states with no mask mandates? (There are 15 and more coming.)
Why can’t college students from out-of-state be vaccinated in the state they are attending college?
God bless President Trump.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
