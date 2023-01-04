To The Daily Sun,

The year 2022 was a complete failure for Americans. Stock prices fell the most since 2008, the cryptocurrency industry is practically bankrupt, inflation soared, home sales declined and the border is wide open. Americans lost trillions of dollars thanks to Joe Biden, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster. Our congressional representatives support Biden’s policies 96% of the time.

