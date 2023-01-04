The year 2022 was a complete failure for Americans. Stock prices fell the most since 2008, the cryptocurrency industry is practically bankrupt, inflation soared, home sales declined and the border is wide open. Americans lost trillions of dollars thanks to Joe Biden, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster. Our congressional representatives support Biden’s policies 96% of the time.
The average household in New Hampshire will spend $5,000-plus for fuel in 2023. Who is to blame for this? President Biden and the Democratic Party. If you listen to President Biden’s message to Americans, "everything is beautiful." Call our representatives and they will repeat Biden’s message. Gas prices will start rising.
Trump has been out of office for two years but everything is his fault. We can’t do much about Biden, but we can call and ask our representatives to support New Hampshire. Our two senators acted like spoiled brats when they commented on the DNC moving the primary out of New Hampshire. They commented, "We will not attend the Biden holiday dance." This is an example of the support we get from our representatives.
Our representatives are afraid to take a stand on issues with Biden. Oh my gosh, he is the greatest president ever. It does not matter that New Hampshire people could lose millions of dollars. We must start emailing, calling and writing letters to our representatives. Ask them to stand up to Biden. Talk to your friends, children; join organizations like the Elks, American Legion or VFW. Live free or die.
