To The Daily Sun,
Is inflation a tax on the poor and middle class? Inflation is at a 30-year high. We are retired and live on a fixed-income budget. Gasoline to go to the store is averaging $3.41 in November 2021 vs. $2.39 in January 2021. It was great that we are getting a 5.9% cost of living adjustment on social security; however, inflation is greater than the COLA.
There is a seven-year high on oil prices. This affects heating oil and propane prices. We are Americans so we will not be getting $450,000 from President Joe Biden. Our representatives and senators do not care; they keep voting for more spending programs.
Democrats are busy in Congress on gender pronouns, war against parents and more spending bills. Democrats care more about the teacher unions than about educating our children.
The majority of Americans believe President Biden is untrustworthy, dishonest, incapable and a weak leader. He has a new nickname "President Do-Little."
We have a crisis at the southern border but Democrats have stated they support Biden’s policies. Our representatives and senators completely support Biden’s policies and believe he is doing a great job.
I will not go into supply chain shortages, as only our president understands them. Just look at the shelves wherever you shop. Try buying a turkey.
We are in a mess. However, President Biden has accomplished one thing, he is the worst president in the history of the U.S.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.