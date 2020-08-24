To The Daily Sun,
Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro has filed for re-election as Republican State Representative for District 4 in Carroll County which includes the towns of Tuftonboro, Moultonborough, and Sandwich. Glenn has represented District 4 for the past eight years and he has done an excellent job fulfilling his pledges.]:
—Continue to fight proposed income tax, capital gains tax and sales tax
— Continue to work to rebuild our N.H. economy while staying safe.
— Work for education freedom — school choice and parental control
— Continue to lead on student and teacher privacy issues
— Work to fight the opioid crisis
— Support broadband access
— Defend individual and property rights
— Work for accountability and transparency
— Fix county financial issues
— Support the N.H. Constitution
I have known Rep. Cordelli for over eight years and can attest that he has been a diligent and conscientious representative for the citizens of District 4.
I ask you to please VOTE for Glenn Cordelli as our state representative, District 4, Carroll County in the state's primary on Sept 8.
Jim Leiterman
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.