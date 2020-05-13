To The Daily Sun,
Simply put, I thought Mr. Wiles letter in The Sun was absolutely the stupidest letter written yet by any Republican supporter, although many have absolutely laughable. I can only think that he is incapable of discerning facts from Trump bull, and it was painfully obvious in his letter.
Imagine, staying at home, shutting things down for a while, will cause more deaths than the virus itself? Absolutely moronic, the virus is at 80,000 deaths and rising, more than Vietnam, more than Korea, more than 9/11. What bothers me the most is that it is highly irresponsible for him to put stuff out there like that.
Oh yeah, and by the way, if there is a God, the absolutely last person that God would bless is Trump, as he is a pathological liar, and absolutely disgusting excuse for a man.
Jim Babcock
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.