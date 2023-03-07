To The Daily Sun,
I am asking for voters' consideration and support on March 14 as they enter the polls to select members of the Shaker Regional School Board.
I am asking for voters' consideration and support on March 14 as they enter the polls to select members of the Shaker Regional School Board.
I am currently completing my third year on the SRSB. With the pandemic in the rear view, we have work ahead of us as we look to the future goals of the district. Working together to strengthen our schools will be my focus if elected for another three-year term.
I am a lifelong resident of Belmont, earning my diploma in 1999. I then went on to pursue a degree in education and psychology. After graduation, I returned to Belmont.
Since the fall of 2003, I have been immersed in the field of education. Bringing my professional experience to the board has been helpful during my years of service, but I believe this experience will be invaluable as we navigate the years ahead.
My family has deep roots in the Shaker soil. My grandmother, grandfather, and father, all spent years at Shaker board meetings. I thank them in part for the education that I, and now my daughters, have received in Belmont.
As a community, we all want to offer our students the best education we can provide. Though I am optimistic about what our schools and community can achieve, I am also cognizant of the importance of managing our limited resources responsibly. As a homeowner since 2005, I am aware of the importance of being fiscally responsible with our tax dollars.
In closing, I’m hopeful voters will consider me as a strong candidate for the SRSB. With two daughters in this district, I trust it with what is most precious to me, and I hope voters will trust me to work on their behalf to make it a better place for our children.
Jill Smith
Belmont
