To The Daily Sun,
Four hundred pounds of meat, 1,000 blintzes, 800 knishes, 750 potato latkes … gone in a flash. The 22nd New Hampshire Jewish Food Festival is now in the record books and a record it was. It was the biggest crowd in the 22 years of the Festival. Over 1,000 hungry patrons (local and from places as far away as Lebanon and Manchester) descended on the temple at 210 Court St. on a beautiful Sunday in July. In less than two hours, virtually all the food was gone.
We apologize to any late arrivals who could not get the foods they were expecting.
In addition to the dedicated work of the TBI fundraising team and most of the TBI congregants, we want to thank statewide media, both print and broadcast, for their part in making this such a successful event. We also want to give a special thank-you to our event partner, Winnipesaukee Bay Gulls, and the entire Lakes Region community for their support.
Planning for the 23rd NH Jewish Food Festival starts soon. We hope to see you all in July 2020.
Stu Needleman
Moultonborough
