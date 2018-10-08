To The Daily Sun,
It’s that time of year when we The Sun receives a few letters from those condemning Halloween in the name of being a proper Christian. In the latest case, not only is it sinful to engage in trick-or-treating with your little ones but you’re weak-minded if you give into the commercialism aspect of it. Also, Halloween is a holiday that only the one percent of atheists and pagans should partake in, or else you are a sinner.
I know its futile trying to reason with religious zealots for really any reason but just a couple of points to make. As usual, I will throw out the disclaimer that I was raised Roman Catholic but my journey in life has led me to be an agnostic.
To a child, there is no pagan history of Halloween. It is about empowering your fears by dressing up as something that scares you and having fun. Yes, candy is a bonus. I know, it’s not as tasty as those little wafers you give out at communion or as fun as your "Harvest Festival" held in the basement of your rectory, but the kids seem to like it more. In all honesty, it’s about love. Parents love to see their kids dressed up. We love to watch them grow through the years and every holiday, including Halloween is another chapter in their development. Is love such a bad thing?
On a recent statement of Halloween’s commercialism, I challenge you to name one holiday in which commercialism isn’t a huge part of here in America. Christmas, obviously, is indeed the granddaddy of all commercialism. If you think for a second that Christmas is only celebrated by Christians, you’re living in an alternate reality from the one that I live in. I feel like if I stated that over 70 percent of people who share presents over Christmas never regularly see the inside of a church, it wouldn’t be a stretch. The number is probably much higher than that. Like it or not, it has become an event here in which Americans think of their families and loved ones first, Jesus is becoming an afterthought. I know that sounds polarizing, but I think it’s fair to say. Is it really a bad thing?
Follow me here: you have a holiday that was first started by the son of God (or his followers actually) whom is supposedly the all-loving, all-peaceful God. Through the years for whatever hosts of reasons (that is too be debated at another time) the holiday becomes more about being with your loved ones and giving rather than worshipping God. I think it is fair to say that is what is happening her in the United States. That being said, when the Bible-thumpers start to cry foul and shame our lifestyles for not going to church on Christmas, I have to ask why it’s so important to have Jesus’s name tagged to it. Isn’t being peaceful and close to your loved ones exactly what he had hoped for, even if it involves not going to church or being involved in the commercialism aspect? If we’re not doing it in his name we are cast out or shamed? Seems a bit egotistic. We are being loving and peaceful. Apparently vanity is a character trait of this deity that humans love to cast on him.
I’m very respectful to anybody’s religious beliefs, however when these righteous reverends and ministers come out of the woodwork to attack our families love to participate in holidays that may not be geared towards Jesus, I cannot help but have to defend against the hypocrisy. I mean if you want to talk about real horror stories… how many people reading this right now would be comfortable leaving your children in the company of some priests for a weekend retreat? I’ll take Halloween over that any day.
Thomas Lemay
Laconia
