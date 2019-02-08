To The Daily Sun,
I would to comment on the article written by Mr. Richard Davis, dated February 7, concerning his $310 ticket for not cleaning off excess snow from his vehicle.
Sir, there is a reason for the snow/ice removal from vehicles before they enter any roadway. There's a law named “Jessica’s Law”. Jessica happened to be the daughter of our friends. Jessica never had a first chance leniency. She was killed when a piece of ice/snow that was not removed from a vehicle came smashing through her windshield.
I can tell you for a fact, Jessica’s life was worth a whole lot more that $310.
My advice, if I were you, I would call that Campton police officer and thank him for possible saving someone else’s family member’s life and also for doing his job.
Gary Schmitz
Laconia
Thank you ....😔
