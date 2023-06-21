I read with great disappointment the lack of support for the LGBTQIA+ community within the City of Laconia. Pat Wood and Councilor Tony Felch spoke well to what Pride Month and the Pride flag represent when requesting to fly the Pride flag on city property.
The rest of the council unfortunately gave no support. The silence and inaction of the board as a whole speaks volumes, telling those in the community, “You are on your own.” To add to this, Ward 3 Councilor Henry Lipman stated, “It’s a distraction and a divisionary measure.” To those who hold hate for the LGBTQIA+ community, his words are a green light for action. Councilors who stay silent are expressing with said silence that they are not allies for the marginalized. They tell us their own fear and discomfort take priority over the fear and discomfort experienced by those they serve in the Laconia LGBTQIA+ community, people who live daily with the threat of lost rights and/or physical harm.
Pride is not about conversion of anyone. Pride is not about hate toward those of faith, indeed many of those in the LGBTQIA+ community are people of faith. Pride is a time when LGBTQIA+ individuals stand forward to help others learn about them and to let those still in the shadows know it is safe to come out. Pride is about equality. Pride represents people just like each of you — parents, business leaders, students, first responders, military and many more. Most importantly, Pride is about love and acceptance not only for oneself, but for all.
Knowing all of this about Pride, one has to ask, if the City Council can’t support something as simple as the display of a flag, can they be trusted to support anyone facing hate?
