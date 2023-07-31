On July 27, on her 19th birthday, a brave young lady named Chloe Cole gave testimony before U.S. Congress about the practice of surgical mutilation being carried out by some in the medical profession in the name of “gender-affirming care.” Her story is fairly typical.
At 12, frightened by the changes she began to experience due to an early puberty, she wrote a letter to her parents claiming to be transgender. Concerned, her parents immediately sought professional help for Chloe. Rather than give her the counseling she now recognizes she needed, the specialist frightened her parents by saying: “Would you rather have a dead daughter or a live trans son?” Chloe was put on puberty blockers, then testosterone. At 15 she had a double mastectomy.
These had serious consequences for Chloe including joint pain, debilitating hot flashes, massive chest scars, and weeping tissue at the graft site. Despite the doctor’s ominous question, prior to “gender affirming care” Chloe was not suicidal. After such “care,” however, she contemplated taking her own life. Her specialist’s and surgeon’s “care” nearly destroyed her.
Chloe is now one of a growing number of detransitioners, mostly young people, who have realized the futility of attempting to alter their sex and who deeply regret the decisions that have left them with permanent consequences. Chloe has no idea if the puberty blockers and testosterone she’s taken will preclude her from being able to have a child, but she certainly will never breastfeed one.
We as a society need to call out these horrible practices of sexual mutilation for what they are and stop them. We also need to refuse to let those pushing them get away with calling them “gender-affirming care.” They are anything but.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.