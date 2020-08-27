To The Daily Sun,
As a former emergency room nurse, I understand that there is room for improvement in our current health care system. However, strengthening health care should be a collaborative effort between the public and private sectors not a top-down solution imposed by the federal government.
Government-controlled proposals like the public option would only increase costs while undermining quality of care by drastically slashing payments to physicians and other providers.
At a time when our hospitals and emergency rooms are facing major financial obstacles brought on by the pandemic, piling on new financial woes will only reduce their ability to provide quality care for the communities they serve. For our more at-risk health care facilities in remote, rural communities, it could even mean the elimination of vital services or complete facility closures. Cutting off access to underserved rural communities is not my idea of healthcare reform.
Adding insult to injury, a public option would increase costs on New Hampshire workers. Some estimates suggest such a huge government program could require a massive payroll tax increase that translates to $2,300 in new taxes annually for the average American worker. I could not think of a worse time to raise taxes especially if the outcome is diminished access.
We all want better health care, and the way to do that is by working together to identify problems in our current system and fix it without replacing it with a one-size-fits-all system.
Jennifer Nunez
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.