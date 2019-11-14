To The Daily Sun,
Bruce Jenket deserves credit for his civic engagement and efforts to assess important public policy issues. In multiple letters to The Laconia Daily Sun, for example, he has addressed the impact of Trump’s Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA) across the income distribution, concluding and defending the proposition that “TCJA benefits lower-income wage earners more than the rich”.
I have attempted and failed to persuade him of the errors in his analysis. My only interest in this debate is proper data, analysis, and understanding, so below I focus on Jenket’s analytics.
Jenket’s Nov. 11 analysis is deeply flawed. He starts well, citing data from the IRS and the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) as the foundation of his assessment. But his interpretation of the data provided is incorrect and his analysis at least suspect.
Jenket uses data from the IRS, which he erroneously reports, to quantify the increase in total taxes paid to the IRS in 2017 and 2018. Then Jenket turns to ITEP’s “Who Pays Taxes in America in 2018” to calculate the total taxes paid by each quintile of the income distribution in 2017 and 2018. He states, “the first chart shows the low- and middle- income groups paid less of the total tax in 2018 than 2017”. And from that assertion and the IRS data, he calculates that the top 20% of the income distribution paid over $200 billion more in taxes in 2018 than 2017 and that the bottom 80% of the income distribution paid approximately $150 billion less in taxes in 2018 than 2017. He emphasizes that finding and his conclusion by writing, “so how exactly did the Tax Cut and Jobs Act (TCJA) benefit the rich?”
But that is not what that ITEP chart that Jenket cites shows. Instead, it reports the percentages of total income and of total taxes for 2018 only. Were Jenket instead to properly use ITEP’s 2017 and 2018 estimates of taxes paid by quintiles of the income distribution, the math would have pointed to very different conclusions. Those data sets estimate that the share of total taxes paid by the highest 20% of the income distribution fell to 64.2% in 2018 from 64.6% in 2017.
Using Jenket’s approach and the correct data, between 2017 and 2018, the taxes paid by the highest income quintile rose by $17.7 billion, not the $200+ billion Jenket’s calculates. Over the same period, the taxes paid by the lower 80% of the income distribution rose by $31.1 billion, instead of the $155 billion decline that Jenket calculated.
One need look no farther than another ITEP study, “TCJA by the Numbers, 2020” to understand the distributional implications of TCJA. That analysis estimates that 15% of the tax benefits of TCJA will go to the bottom 60% of the income distribution while 72% go to the richest 20% of the income distribution, driven by TCJA’s tax changes for estates, pass-through businesses, and corporations.
Eric Herr
Hill
